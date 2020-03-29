The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued an instruction on how the N50m donated by its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should be disbursed to beneficiaries.

Kanu made the announcement of the donation of N50m last Thursday to assist in providing relief to those under the hardship of COVID 19.

The sharing formula was contained in a statement by the group’s media and publicity secretary, comrade Emma Powerful.

The statement read in part “In line with the initial N50 million package of food subsidy and disbursements of funds announced by great leader and liberator of our time Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Thursday night as part of IPOB concerted effort to assist government agencies and concerned citizens to tackle the menace of COVID-19, we the global family of IPOB wish to further clarify on how these funds are to be disbursed for the purposes for which it was intended.

“Selected missionary hospitals across the Biafraland (South East and South-South) will be given direct funding of N3 million each for a start. This will be handed over directly to the doctors and nurses in these hospitals to assist with the treatment of any Biafran diagnosed and confirmed positive for Coronavirus.

“Biafrans must remain calm during this period as IPOB is determined to do the best it can, given the meagre resources at our disposal, to alleviate the suffering of the poorest in our communities during this pandemic.