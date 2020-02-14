Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Despite assurances given by elders of Afaraukwu community that the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu patent’s burial will be peaceful, commercial banks in the Abia State capital did not open for business today.

Equally, shops and schools around Afaraukwu did not open just like the banks in Umuahia ostensibly out of the fear of the unknown.

The overwhelming crowd in Afaraukwu are eagerly waiting the arrival of the bodies of the parents of Nnamdi Kanu which were understood to have left the Umuahia Council headquarters to the Afaraukwu ancestral market square for lying in state after which the bodies will be brought to the church where many personalities including former national chairman of APGA, Senator Victor Umeh are waiting.