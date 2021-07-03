From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The national president, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) and former Attorney General of Edo State, Osagie Obayuwana, yesterday, said the trial of the leader of Indegenious People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu would be among the historical and trial of the century the nation would experience, saying all eyes are on Nigerian government to see how his case would go.

He disclosed this in Benin City while reacting to his rearrest and detention by the security agency in the country.

Obayuwana who said he doesn’t want to comment on his dual citizenship status, said at the moment, he is innocent before the law not until it is proven otherwise.

“So, for people to start speculating that he enjoys dual citizenship and so for that reason by itself, Britain should protest and demand his repatriation, I really want not to be dragged into such speculation.

“We have had a historical trials, Nelson Mandela was tried, Fedel Castro was tried.

” So, there are plenty of examples for historical trials even in this country, Obafemi Awolowo was tried, Anthony Enahoro was tried.

” So, I think it is a matter that needs to be separated from sentiments. Specific offenses have been alleged, the stage should be prepared with credible evidence to prove those allegations”, he said.

The former attorney general of Edo State faulted those who said the arrest of IPOB leader would further worsen the already tensed security situation of the country saying that if he has any questions to answer, he should face it and be cleared for once while those who have what it takes to exonarete him should be prepared to do so.

“The frigile security situation of the country is not an excuse not to proceed with his trials.

“All those who believe in the innocence of Nnamdi Kanu, who are supportive of his course should be prepared to go to the venue.

“Yes, it is supposed to be a public trial. That the country is tensed already cannot be an excuse for refusing to proceed with the trial.

“Nelson Mandela had the opportunity to talk about what motivated him while he rebel against the system that indicted him.

“Of course, we know how that case turned out. That is another matter but where we are right now is like every other Nigerian citizens, like every other persons because foreigners can also be charged in Nigeria for offenses that are committed in Nigeria.

“So, where we are, is that we are looking forward to historical trial, trial of the century. I believe that Nnamdi Kanu has a team of lawyers that would also put up a defence that is available to him”, he said.

He warned against a situation whereby Kanu would be kept in the prison custody for a long time than necessary.

“This is not the matter of media trial or media hype, a situation where all kinds of things are alleged against him in the media.

“The law requires proof beyond the reasonable doubt. And so, if there are witnesses that are believable, credible ones at that who are prepared to testify and be subjected to the rigours of cross-examination, that is what will take off now.

” I think the nation is awaiting a historical trial where Nnamdi Kanu will also have the opportunity to defend himself and also call witnesses. So, it is going to be sensational. So, what we would expect, it is not a situation where he will be kept indefinitely.

“The matter has been adjourned and by the next adjourning date, the presecution should be ready to proceed, call witnesses, come forth with documents believed to be sufficient enough to prove the allegations that they have leveled against him”, he said

