From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Nnamdi Kanu’s Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, has written to Head, European Union Delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ambassador Samuela Isopi, appealing for the diplomatic and humanitarian intervention of the Mission in urging the Government of Nigeria to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In the letter, Kanu’s counsel appealed to the European Union to prevail on Nigeria to implement the opinion of the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention and the Judgment of the Federal High Court of Nigeria regarding Kanu; and, in the interim, to accord Kanu his human right to seek independent medical care for his ailments.

Reeling out the IPOB leader’s predicament in the hands of the Nigerian government since October 14, 2015, his counsel wrote: “Your Excellency, in the midst of the forgoing, Mr. Kanu is gravely ill with three life-threatening conditions, namely a serious heart condition, hypertension and low potassium levels.

“All of these conditions demand specialist medical care and interventions that are not available at the facility where Mr. Kanu is being detained. To date, the Nigerian Government has refused every request for an independent/specialist medical intervention for him.”

Ejimakor, in the light of the foregoing, requested that the Mission, “urgently intervene with the Government of Nigeria (GON), urging it to, in the interim, permit Mr. Kanu his human right to seek independent medical care for his grave health conditions.

“Intervene with GON, urging it to promptly comply with the said Opinion of the United Nations Working Group, particularly as it pertains to the unconditional release of Mr Kanu from detention.

“Intervene with GON, urging it to promptly comply with the ratio of the said judgment of the Federal High Court of Nigeria (Umuahia) by restoring Mr. Kanu to his status quo before June 19, 2021, and, otherwise, making him whole as was ordered by the court.

“Intervene with GON, urging it to be guided – in all matters relating to Mr. Kanu – by the letters and spirit of the United Nations Working Group Opinion, the judgment of the Federal High Court of Nigeria (Umuahia), the judgment of the High Court of Abia State and the judgement of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria.

“Intervene with GON, urging it to cease and desist from further criminal prosecution of Mr. Kanu and to, instead, constructively engage Mr. Kanu in seeking a political solution to the Biafran question.”

Kanu’s counsel further stated: “Our decision to lay this matter before the EU Mission in Nigeria (and by extension, to your home governments) was propelled by the stellar human rights record of the European Union and the supranational diplomatic influence the EU or the Mission can bring to bear on the Government of Nigeria and persuade it to do the right thing.”

Ejimakor said they are alarmed at the worsening health conditions of Kanu, occasioned by the inhumane detention conditions to which he is being subjected, including his solitary confinement since June 27, 2021.