From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government said it is effectively monitoring the situation with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as it concerns his present trial at a Federal High Court, Abuja, with the aim of ensuring his fundamental human rights as enshrined in the Constitution were respected.

This is even as Abia Government has said it would not tolerate the idea of forcing people to sit at home in the state under whatever guise.

IPOB had in a recent statement ordered for a sit at home in the South East and parts of South-South in solidarity with their detained leader.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu said while, “We remain in touch with his family members, other relevant persons and institutions, and receive regular updates through them on the situation, the Abia State Government is confident that the judiciary will ensure a free and manifestly fair trial for him and others as they remain innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

We therefore wish to call on all citizens and visitors to continue to be law abiding and avoid any act that might lead to a break down of law and order.

While Government will not compel anyone wishing to sit at home for any reason whatsoever not to do so, as citizens have freedom of movement under the extant Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we wish to strongly advice that nobody should also compel or enforce any sit at home order from any non state actor as doing so does not serve any known interests of the people of the state”.

Government said it would not be economically expedient to force traders to sitting at home at a time they need to work hard to sustain their families and create wealth especially in this era of COVID-19 impacted global economy.

The statement advised all law abiding citizens and visitors to go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation as adequate security has been provided to ensure their safety.

It also implored parents and guardians to ensure that they monitor the activities of their children and wards with a view to ensuring that they do not engage in unlawful activities that would put them in harm’s way.

