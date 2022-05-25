From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The resumption of the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will no longer hold Thursday, May 26. According to IPOB Lead Counsel Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the matter is now adjourned to June 28 for ruling/hearing.

Ejiofor said his team was communicated this morning by the Federal High Court’s Registrar that the Court will no longer be sitting tomorrow because the presiding Judge, Justice Binta Nyako is indisposed.

“Please be informed that we have just received communication from the Federal High Court’s Registrar, notifying us that the Court will no longer be sitting tomorrow, 26th May 2022, on Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case,” he said.

“According to the Registrar, this is because His lordship, Justice Binta Nyako, is indisposed, and as such, the matter is now adjourned to the 28th day of June 2022 for Ruling/Hearing.

“We most respectfully, urge you all to maintain restraint, as you have always done. Keep your eyes on the ball, which is the freedom of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Also, please note that Justice delayed is not justice denied. We are aggressively cruising to victory, it is only a matter of time.

“We profoundly appreciate your solidarity, unflinching support and prayers, which have been sustaining us thus far. Please do not relent in your prayers, we do not take it for granted.”

