From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal Government said Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has welcomed the formation of legal team by the apex-Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to monitor proceedings at the trial of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami, who disclosed this yesterday said the position of the group was in line with the doctrine of the right of fair hearing rooted in Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Kanu, who was standing trial before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court on terrorism related offences had jumped bail but was re-arrested by the Federal Government and brought to court for the continuation of his trial.

Following the incident, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo said it had constituted a legal team to monitor proceedings at the trial which resumes on July 26. The team would be led by the National Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Joseph Obinamma Ojobu. He would be joined by selected eminent Igbo leaders.

Speaking on the matter, Malami said inherent in the position of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo was the demonstration of their recognition of belonging to Nigeria and succumbing to the rule of law while maintaining their stance that they were not averse to trial of Nnamdi Kanu.

A statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the AGF, Dr. Umar Gwandu further stated: “In a similar vein, the group showed a mature departure from mindset of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra when Ohanaeze said they “do not support the use of any form of violence” while channeling concerns and presenting demands.

“By urging the youths to be law-abiding and sheath their sword as well as asking them to try to obtain voter’s card to enable them contribute to national development, the position of Ohanaeze becomes glaringly constitutional and commendable.”

