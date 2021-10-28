By Chinwendu Obienyi, Lagos

FBN Holdings has announced that its retiring Group Managing Director, Urum Kalu Eke, will be succeeded by the former Chief Executive Officer at Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo.

According to a notification sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday by the company secretary, Seye Kosoko, the Board and Management of FBN Holdings revealed that it has accepted the notice of voluntary retirement of the Group Managing Director, UK Eke, with effect from December 31, 2021, having served for two terms.

The bank said its board has approved the appointment of Nnamdi Okonkwo as the new Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc, with effect from January 1, 2022, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

Okonkwo was the former Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc. He brings to bear on the Board of FBN Holdings more than 30 years of unbroken banking career spanning local and international experience. He has a wealth of experience in transformational leadership, business strategy development and visioning, innovative corporate governance and risk management. He has led the transformation of banks, with the most recent being Fidelity Bank, where he led the management team for seven years to achieve remarkable results culminating in tripling profit and shareholder value.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

The Board further announced the renewal of the appointments of Dr Adesola Adeduntan and Mr Gbenga Shobo as the Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of First Bank respectively, for another term. In the same vein, the Board approved the renewal of the appointments of Mr Kayode Akinkugbe and Mr Taiwo Okeowo as the Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, respectively, for another term.

The Board also approved the appointment of Meristem Registrars Limited as the new Registrars to take over the Register of Members of FBN Holdings Plc in replacement of First Registrars and Investors Services Limited, with effect from December 1, 2021.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .