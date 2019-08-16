Uche Henry

The NNB Capital & Investments Limited, a financial and investment advisory firm, is set to make millions of young Nigerians who would participate in its ongoing Better Life Billionaire Promo (BLB’Promo) instant millionaires.

Addressing newsmen at the maiden edition of BLB Promo in Lagos in recently, the Director of the Promo, Celestine Achi, said the 13-week open -window Promo was designed to better the life of persons from 18 years old and above as participants have the chance of becoming one of the 10 people to win N5 million each, every week or the lucky winner of the N200 million grand prize.

According him, “this promotional lottery campaign is unlike other gaming exercises where winners of millions of naira return to poverty after a very short while. In our case, we shall make our winners irreversibly wealthy by sustaining their fortunes through our professional advice on how to judiciously invest their money so that they would sustainably remain progressive and not the reverse.

Speaking on why the initiative was unveiled, the BLB Promo Coordinator, Maxwell Chinonso, said that it was part of efforts to support the government’s wealth creation agenda by providing alternative solutions to the nation’s economic problems outside of government.

“It’s in view of the above, that we see that the government needs help and we can support by providing alternative solutions to the nation’s economic problems outside of government. It is not only that the campaign benefit individuals, it seeks to support the development and improvement of infrastructure in the country,”