By Chukwuma Umeorah

The Nigeria National Christian Coalition (NNCC) has called on Churches and Christians in Nigeria to play active roles in the politics and to build strong political base to protect their interests.

The Convener of NNCC, Apostle Titi Oluwadare, made the call during a press conference in Lagos, Saturday.

While noting that Christians had been sidelined for too long in the polity of the country, Oluwadare said that it was high time the churches got actively involved in ensuring that they are part of the formulation of government and its policies with the interest of its members in full consideration.

In light of this, she announced that the Coalition would be hosting Christian and political leaders from all regions of the country for a Summit in Lagos on Friday, themed “The Voice of the Church in the Nation.”

She further explained that a vacuum had been created in the political landscape as a result of the non-participation of Christians due to the belief that politics was a ‘dirty game’ noting that it was time to correct the impression. She added that Spirituality is not about isolating oneself and absconding from responsibility. She therefore called on Christians across the country to unite and build formidable political base even at grassroot levels that would form a platform to push for their interests.

“The body of Christ because of not having a base, is therefore lacking in ability or capacity to negotiate or place a demand that can achieve or help achieve their objectives. Hence the Church has little relevance at the centre of affairs in Nigeria and consequently the Church and Christians end up being used a pawn in the political chess game.”

Oluwadare added that coalition is raising a new breed of Christian Leaders with passion for righteousness in politics. “The church in Nigeria has started building a credible and sustainable political base to groom and mentor individuals that would create impactful changes in the political landscape of the country. As followers of Christ, and using the scriptures as our base, it is time to come out of oppression, multiply, be fruitful and have dominion,” she said.

The Regional Coordinator of NNCC, South-West Region, Bishop Taiwo Ajose, in his address said that the righteousness of God and the church needed to be introduced into the political sphere in order to address the social and moral ills in the country. “As Christians, we need to go the and show them the light of God.”

The coalition reiterated its commitment to uniting Christians across the North and South to achieve a common goal as it noted that it had already set up structures, networks and empowerment exercises at grassroot levels across Nigeria to ensure that no one is left behind. It reassured its resilience to ensuring that ‘voice of the Church’ is heard.