Network of Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW), an arm of the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), will hold the eighth edition of its annual summit, with the theme “Commitment to Excellence,” on Tuesday, November 2, and Wednesday, November 3, at NECA House, Ikeja, Lagos.

Mrs. Funmilayo Arowoogon, president of NNEW, recalled that the first edition was held in 2014, with the theme “Women As Catalysts of Nation Building,” while the seventh edition, with the theme “Moving to Mastery,” which held last year, coincided with the 15th anniversary of NNEW.

She stated that this year’s theme would equip women with the right kind of information to prepare and empower them to take specific steps towards planning for their future.

It will also help participants come up with what it takes to have the will to win, the desire to succeed and the urge to reach their full potential, she said.

“We must always remember that, in tough times and trying times, what helps us to think and create better, putting us over the challenges, is information.”

Seasoned entrepreneurs that will speak at the summit are Dr. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, First Lady of Kwara State, Oluyemisi Iranloye, managing director, Psaltry International Limnited, Yewande Zacchaeus, founder, Eventful Limited, Bayo Sanni, CEO, Catilas Resourses Limited and chairman, NNEW Women Microfinance Bank Limited, Dr. Folashade Josew, board-certified gastroenterologist/fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics and Physicians.

Others are Taiwo Oluleye, Acting Managing Director PAN Nigeria Limited, Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, Chairman House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development and Modupe Oyekunle, CRO, Masterpiece Resource Development Centre National Coordinator.

She enjoined women that for them to be excellent in business, they need to be at the cutting edge of their industry, own the space and not be apologetic for being leaders in their sectors.

“ Our businesses must be resilient and agile enough to adopt to change quickly and they must leverage on technology and innovation in service delivery because business is no longer the same.”

