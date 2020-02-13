David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Chief Louis Onwugbenu, an industrialist in Nnewi, Anambra State, has always believed in giving back to the society through his philanthropic gestures. He did a special thanksgiving recently to appreciate God’s blessings in his life.

Onwugbenu, otherwise known as Chief Louis Carter, said he rolled out the drums as a part of the special thanksgiving to re-dedicate the St. Louis Catholic Church, Uruagu, Nnewi, which he singlehandedly built in 2003.

He recalled that, in the beginning, it seemed a mission impossible but he persevered and built the church, to the glory of God, and to assuage the sufferings of his people who trekked long distances to avail themselves of Catholic liturgical mass. He gave kudos to Most Rev. Albert Obiefuna, the archbishop of Onitsha, and Most Rev. Hilary Odili Okeke, the bishop of Nnewi Diocese, for their encouragement and paternal advice.

The special thanksgiving also featured the seventh anniversary of the Louis Carter Foundation, a humanitarian platform through which he offered scholarships to indigent students at secondary schools within the country and those in higher institutions within and outside Nigeria. From records, more than 200 beneficiaries have so far got scholarships from the foundation.

“This flagship of philanthropy will fight poverty to a standstill. When our children are educated, they will be useful to themselves, their families and society at large. Poverty anywhere is poverty everywhere. The foundation is one of the veritable avenues to show gratitude to God for his blessings to me. It is a practical demonstration of Christian charity and a sincere way of giving back to society,” Onwugbenu said.

Also built into the event was the 60th birthday of his wife, Lady Patricia Onwugbenu, and the 40th birthday of their first daughter, Oby.

At the event, Onwugbenu recognised the immense contributions of his wife to shaping his life. He said she would always encourage him to trust in God. In his words, when the journey of life appeared tough, his wife would always tell him that they should count their blessings in all things.

In his passion to help the less privileged, Onwugbenu remembered in a special way those he had assisted in various ways. They included the adoption of quintuplets and quadruplets delivered in Nnewi sometime ago whom he assured of the best education up to the university anywhere in Nigeria or abroad.

The quintuplets were those of Mrs. Eze from Nsukka in Enugu State, those of Mrs. Chiamaka Ezeudenyi, from Nnobi, Anambra State, though one of the babies was said to have died soon after delivery; those of Mrs. Helen Odoh (quintuplets) from Nsukka and the quadruplets of Mrs. Ibe, an Anglican from Mbaitolu in Imo State.

The church rededication was performed by the Catholic bishop of Minna Diocese, Most Rev. (Dr.) Martin Uzoukwu. In his homily, the bishop talked about the benefits of being cheerful givers to people in need and providing support for the work of God. He commended Onwugbenu for his philanthropy and his efforts to build a better society.

Dignitaries at the event, which was concluded at Onwugbenu’s residence, included the managing director of National Inland Waterways Authority, Chief George Muoghalu, and a host of others.

The event was concluded with cultural displays and other entertainment by beneficiaries of the Louis Carter Foundation.