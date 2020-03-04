Magnus Eze, Enugu

Chairman/CEO of Ngobros Nigeria Limited, Mr. Humphrey Ngonadi, is an uncommon humanist who prefers to touch lives quietly.

But the Nnewi-born industrialist could not hide his recent donation of a modern laboratory, in addition to equipment valued at over N100 million, to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State.

Ngonadi and his family presented the laboratory, phototherapy units and radiant warmers for the special care baby unit of the hospital as part of activities marking his installation as president of South East Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (SECCIMA) on February 19, 2020.

National president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers Commerce, Industry Mines and Agricultural (NACCIMA), Hajia Saratu Iya-Aliyu, inaugurated the facility.

She commended the philanthropist and urged other wealthy Nigerians to emulate him, pointing out that government has many responsibilities on its shoulders and could not do everything.

The NACCIMA national president also called on wealthy Nigerians to emulate foreign philanthropists who generously give out their funds to society.

Iya-Aliyu said: “I appeal to wealthy NACCIMA members and the society at large to lend a helping hand to the less privileged in our society.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ngonadi said he decided to embark on the project after the management of NAUTH appealed to him to intervene in the area, adding that he and his family contributed to make the project a reality within one year.

Just like the NACCIMA boss, the industrialist called on other people of means in the society to assist the less privileged, stressing that the government alone cannot provide all the needs of the people in the face of its dwindling resources.

He promised more donations to the hospital in the days ahead to meet the medical needs of the community.

“If you get to some of the government facilities, sometimes you still discover so many things lacking, especially in the health sector where life is being saved. And in Nnewi, we have a small building that does not contain the equipment and doesn’t look like where examination or tests should be done. So, a friend called my attention to the need and I decided to take it up. We took up building HIV laboratory in the teaching hospital, which we completed and handed over on February 19, exactly the day I was installed as the third president of SECCIMA.

“My family decided to take up two other items to add to the facility to be used there which my son, Dr. Obinna Ngonadi presented to the hospital. So, in addition to the building, we also donated some lab equipment to the hospital.

“The truth is that it was what we are suffering in this part of the country that motivated me to take up that project.”

Asked to mention other philanthropic gestures he had done before; Ngonadi declined, saying “I don’t want to blow my trumpet. I only want to talk about the event of February 19. Let me leave the ones I did in the past. I like people talking about things that I did rather than me saying it.”

Also, the philanthropist’s son, Dr. Obinna, noted that he pooled resources with siblings to help their father fulfil his dream of providing medical facilities to the community.

At the ceremony, the elated chief medical director of the teaching hospital, Prof. Anthony Igwegbe, showered praises on Ngonadi for his immense philanthropic gesture.

The CMD represented by deputy chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, Dr. Ezejiofor Ugochukwu, appealed to Ngonadi and other wealthy individuals to assist the medical institution on its bid to move to its permanent site.

He enthused: “Our vision in NAUTH is to be the best tertiary hospital east of the Niger, which we strive to achieve offering high quality services by well trained, motivated and client-friendly staff.”