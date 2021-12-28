From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

It was jubilation in Nnewi, Anambra State, yesterday, when billionaire industrialist and philanthropist, Chief Louis Onwugbenu made 21 youths in Uruagu community instant millionaires. The beneficiaries were picked through a ballot from candidates in the 15 wards that make up Uruagu community.

Onwugbenu while issuing a cheque of N1million to each of the 21 youths at Obi Uruagu’s Palace said he was touched by the large number of people that trooped to his residence on Christmas Day asking for gifts and felt that the best response was to empower some members of the community who would also help others.

“God has blessed me and I want others to be blessed so that they would be in the position to help others and make meaningful contributions to the development of our community. I am touched by the large number of people who came to my residence asking for Christmas gifts. If many people are rich, the burden would not be heavy on one man, or a handful of people. We need to empower others to also be rich. This is first of its kind in our community.”