From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

As part of the activities marking his 68th birthday, a renowned industrialist and philanthropist, Chief Sir Louis Carter Onwugbenu, at the weekend, feted over 2,000 Block Rosary children drawn from various centres in Nnewi Catholic Diocese, Nnewi, Anambra State.

In his sermon at the event which coincided with the solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the Catholic calendar, Rev Fr Anthony Chukwujekwu, articulated the benefits of giving, saying the wealth enjoyed is the wealth shared with those who needed help.

The priest said that it would always remain the right step in the right direction if those blessed with material things could still dedicate their time to worship God and honour Virgin Mary in line with the Catholic belief.

In his opening remarks, Chairman on the occasion, Mr Ndubisi Okoli, who represented Chief Onwugbenu, said that the celebrant had always shown interest in children, which he noted, informed the attendance of multitude of them.

“He loves children and humanity, generally. That’s why he has been using Louis Carter Foundation to empower many in various dimensions including scholarships to indigent students at all levels of education and attention to others in need. Of course many mothers who gave multiple births have immensely benefited from his philanthropy, “ Mr Okoli said.