As part of efforts to draw attention to the economic opportunities in some of Nigeria’s industrial clusters and grow the Made in Nigeria mindset, Ford Foundation and a group of experts and industrialists have come together to organize and sponsor an investment summit for Nnewi the manufacturing hub located at south-eastern part of Nigeria.

Pioneered by leading marketing communications agencies, TBWA\Concept Unit and C & F Porter Novelli, the Investment Summit, themed; Revitalizing the Manufacturing Hub of Africa, is designed to leverage the already thriving industrial and commercial activities in Nnewi and harness them for the wider economic development of Nigeria.

Expected to lead the conversations at the inaugural edition of the summit, which will hold on February 6 and 7, 2020, in Nnewi, Anambra State Nigeria include: former Presidential candidate and Development Economist, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu; Ike Chioke, CEO Afrinvest Ltd and Mr. Innocent Chukwuma, West Africa Regional Director, Ford Foundation.

Speaking on the Summit, CEO, TBWA\Concept Unit, Mr. Kelechi Nwosu, said the Nnewi Industrial hub should further developed and should bepromoted as a model for economic growth in Anambra state andNigeria in general.

Nwosu noted that Nnewi is a unique town where young entrepreneurs and courageous artisans with limited formal education exploit their wit to create amazing stories of manufacturing and industrialization in Nigeria.

“The overall agenda of the summit is to draw the attention of stakeholders to the benefits of revitalisation and rebranding of Nnewi as an industrial hub in Africa by leveraging on its past glory and current potential. We are also expecting this Summit to start the formation of alliance development that will create a blended intervention programme involving Policy makers, Private investors and Donor Organization (Philanthropists)” the marketing communications guru stated.

Sponsored by the Ford Foundation in partnership with the Nnewi Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Anambra Broadcasting Service, the two-day Summit is envisioned to drive the growth agenda for young indigenous businesses by outlining how they can scale with the right exposure, branding and capacity building projects.

Also speaking on the Summit, Chairman C & F Porter Novelli, Chief Nn’Emeka Maduegbuna said the event will be important in fostering collaboration among businesses to increase comparative advantage within Nnewi and environ.

While raising expectations that the Summit will attract foreign and local investors that would create jobs and have an impact on businesses in Nnewi and Nigeria at large, Maduegbuna said it will also seek to sensitize and create awareness for a new way of thinking that will create opportunities for young men and women within and outside the region while also generating better quality and quantity employment opportunities for young men and women via entrepreneurial activity and direct employment.

The Maltina School Games contributes to UN Sustainable Development Goal 3 – NB MD

•Launches Schools sports campaign

Maltina at a press conference on Friday, unveiled a brand new school sports campaign designed to promote the development of over 20 million school children through sports and impact communities.

Tagged ‘Maltina School Games’, the platform is a series of track and field sporting competitions held across four states in Nigeria to grow future champions at the secondary school level.

Speaking on the motive of the sports campaign, Jordi Borrut Bel, Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc. said: “The Maltina School Games is a platform designed to promote the development of children, from improving their social and leadership skills, to bettering their wellbeing through sports.”

“It also contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3, which is to ensure the health and wellbeing for all, with a focus on young school children,” he added.

Present at the press conference were key stakeholders including Olabisi Joseph, President of the Nigerian School Sports Federation (NSSF); Sola Aiyepeku, Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission; Falilat Ogunkoya, former Nigerian Track and Field Athlete; Olumide Oyedeji, Nigerian professional basketballer in the NBA, and others.

Sade Morgan, Corporate Affairs Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc., also spoke on the essence of the campaign saying: “Maltina is a brand that understands that happiness is not only a fleeting moment of joy, but it is the overall wellbeing that comes with activity, community bonding, and a drive for secondary school students across Nigeria to ‘play happy’ together and share happiness.”

School registrations for participation in the Maltina School Games have now officially commenced. Registered schools will be required to present students who will compete in the State Preliminaries Heat and Final events, which will hold across Lagos, Anambra, Abuja, and Kano. Qualifying students from schools across Nigeria will advance to the National Finals which will hold in Lagos.

Grand winners will emerge through two categories of the Maltina School Games – The Overall Best State (OBS) and Overall Best Athlete (OBA). The overall best state is the participating state which has the most award winners (schools) from their state during the national finals.

R&B Communications, Isaac Emokpae partner on creatives

All roads led to the offices of R&B Communications, Ikoyi, Lagos, last Thursday, as one of Nigeria’s preeminent communications agencies announced its 2020 Creative Partnership with Isaac Emokpae, one of Nigeria’s true jewels.

Billed as first in a series of annual collaborations between R&B Communications and Nigeria’s foremost creatives, ‘The Idea Loom’ is Isaac Emokpae’s interpretation of the synergy between R&B Communications and its publics; a unique call for unison, harmony and sustainability in business.

Speaking at the event, Isaac Emokpae described The Idea Loom as “homage to ideas; a celebration of thought and its power, which when properly weaved and harnessed can achieve great and far-reaching consequences.’

Adeoye Omotayo, Executive Director, explained that “R&B PR has enjoyed a very long, deep and meaningful relationship with Nigerian arts, culture, film, music and entertainment over the years. We are therefore honoured to have top talent from this growing sector treat our walls and our space as canvas for showcasing the incredible work that they do.”

Speaking further, Remi Okunlola, Partner Chair of R&B Communications, explained that “The Idea Loom will adorn the walls of our HQ for the next 12 months, when another of the nation’s foremost creatives will be invited to shine their creative floodlights on the next 12 months of our collaborative endeavours”.

R&B Communications is parent of R&B Public Relations, a top class Communications agency; Ghost RB, a world class creative Agency; R&B Media, content development agency; R&B Technologies, augmenting brands using technology; and R&B ACE, supporting Arts, Culture & Entertainment with Communications.

Fairtrade unvails agrofood, plastprintpack Nigeria 2020

Fairtrade, the leading organizers of professional international trade shows and convener of the agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria, held a get-together and briefing at the office of the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Lagos to officially unveil the 6th agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria 2020.

The get-together took place to discuss and underline the agenda for this year’s edition of the exhibition and conference which seeks to address growth strategies for the industry in Nigeria and is scheduled to hold from 24 to 26 March 2020 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos.

The event was well attended by Nigerian and international institutional partners, members of the diplomatic corps and economic missions, major exhibitors, associations and the press.

Paul März, Managing Director of fairtrade stated that the trade show plays a key role in promoting food technology in Nigeria and showcasing the latest technology for food and drink production and packaging.

Agrofood Nigeria 2020 is Nigeria’s 6th International Trade Show on Agriculture, Food Processing & Packaging Technology and Ingredients while plastprintpack Nigeria is Nigeria’s 6th International Plastics, Printing and Packaging Trade Show

The tradeshows are platforms for valuable business contacts. The exhibitors who already confirmed their participation come from Austria, Benin, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Lebanon, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Tunisia, UAE and Ukraine.