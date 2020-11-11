The Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone-13, Danmallam Mohammed has visited sites of police facilities vandalized by hoodlums in Nnewi, Anambra State during the #EndSARS protests.

The Police spokesperson at Zone 13, Nwode Nkeiruka (Deputy Superintendent of Police) said the visit was in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Nigeria Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu to prepare for full resumption of duties by men of the Force after the recent riotous protests that rocked the country.

The AIG used the opportunity to pay a courtesy call on the traditional ruler of Nnewi, Igwe Kenneth Orizu III in his palace.

Receiving the AIG, the traditional ruler berated the hoodlums whom he said were not indigenes of Nnewi as the people of Nnewi were known for business and had no time to engage in destructive ventures as seen recently during the violent #EndSARS protest that took turns in destruction of police facilities and killing of officers.

He said that as a place that had influx of foreigners, it was possible that such mayhems could come from strange characters. He extolled the AIG and his team for their prompt responses to security issues, warning that hoodlums should not again disturb the peaceful area widely known for business and manufacturing.

In their separate speeches, the President General of Nzuko-Ora Nnewi, Sir Ugochukwu Udemezue thanked the AIG and his team for coming and requested for a fresh understanding with members of the public and the police.