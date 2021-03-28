From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi
Traditional ruler of Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Kenneth Orizu III, has called on youths of the community to eschew violence and anti-social behaviour.
He gave the advice, yesterday, during the inauguration of the newly elected executive committee of Otolo-Nnewi Youth Forum in his palace in Otolo-Nnewi, with Ofoma Emeka as president.
Orizu, who decried the spate of insecurity, killings and abduction in Anambra State and Nigeria in general, called on the new youth leaders to be good ambassadors of the community, and the state.
“All these kidnappers, rapists, armed robbers, and people causing disharmony in the society are predominantly youths. But here in Nnewi, Anambra and Igbo land in general, we want our story to be different.“Let our kind of youth association not be such that will be used for political thuggery, armed robbery, kidnapping, and other vices. Let ours be such that will make our society better. Let this youth forum be such that our country will be proud of.”
In his remarks after the inauguration, president of the youth forum, Emeka Ofoma, who is also the Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Community Liaison, pledged his total commitment towards building an enviable youth association that Nnewi and Anambra State would be proud of.
