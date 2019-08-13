David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Preparations are in top gear for the celebration of Afia-Olu Nnewi (new yam festival), Anambra State 2019, coming up later this month.

Chairman of the planning committee for the annual event, Moses Obi disclosed, yesterday, that the festival would witness homecoming of many Nnewi indigenes in diaspora and noted that some of them had not visited home for a long time and would seize the opportunity to experience Nnewi’s “rich” cultural heritage.

Obi said illustrious sons and daughters of Nnewi including Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Dr Chika Okafor, Dr Cletus Ibeto, former Governor of Anambra State, Dame Virgy Etiaba, among others, are expected to grace the occasion.

He said Governor Willie Obiano, his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, foremost industrialists in Nnewi, Chief Chika Emenike were expected to be in attendance.

He explained that many people erroneously attached paganism to Nnewi new yam festival which he said was not true.

He said going for thanksgiving at churches had been part of the activities lined up for the celebration to prove that no idea of idolatry is attached to it.

Obi told newsmen that adequate security arrangements would be made involving both conventional and unconventional security operatives to ensure a hitch-free event.

All masqueraders, he said, would be properly tagged for easy identification and would also be monitored by security operatives.