Wife of the Crown Prince Of Nnewi Kingdom, Princess Ebele Orizu, has charged wealthy Nigerians to reach out to widows and the oppressed as a way of giving back to society.

Speaking during the empowerment of widows as part of activities marking her birthday in Abuja, Princess Orizu said the passion to assist widows was borne out of her desire to give back to society.

She said the desire for widows organisation with the slogan ‘Big blue heart’ started few years ago in Nnewi, but over the years she had decided to expand it to widows outside Nnewi.

“I started out few years ago with giving Christmas gifts to widows at the women’s end of year meetings and silently giving alms in monetary forms to whoever my heart sees. I got moved when I first saw someone call out few women at a function and tagged them Jesus wives to bless them with gifts. I asked the meaning of Jesus wives and was told that they are widows and have only Jesus as their husbands, and that was how my desire to help widows started out. As it is always said, charity begins at home. And that is why I started in my community, but with time, I plan to get to other communities through Christ who strengthens me,” she said.