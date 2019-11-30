David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Captains of industries, business moguls, professionals and a host of others in Nnewi, Anambra State have expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing one of their own, Chief George Muoghalu as the Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

Making their feelings known in a grand reception organized for Muoghalu in his hometown, Nnewi people saw the appointment as a great thing and honour to the Igbo from President Buhari’s administration.

In his welcome address, the former Anambra State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon Ezeakukwu Emma Nsoedo on behalf of the organizers of the reception congratulated the celebrant on his appointment. He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment which he said marked a watershed in their relationship with the President as it was first of such by his administration to Nnewi person.

A resource person at the reception, Dr Obi Nwosu, described the celebrant as a committed and consistent politician unlike many politicians of his standing. In her comment on the occasion, the former Governor of Anambra State, Dame Virgy Etaiba described Muoghalu as a prominent Nnewi person who could not be forgotten in a hurry. She said the NIWA boss is a politician who is worthy of emulation and deserved his appointment.

Chief Muoghalu appreciated his friends who put their resources together to honour him and said he saw the appointment as an opportunity to showcase the Nnewi spirit and demonstrate what Nnewi stands for. The deputy governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2017, Mr. Dozie Ikedife (Jnr) thanked everyone who contributed one way or the other towards the success of the occasion. He expressed gratitude to Mr. President for considering an Nnewi man worthy for the appointment. The grand reception was attended by politicians, captains of industry, academia and businessmen.