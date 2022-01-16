From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Residents of Nnewi, Anambra State have expressed disappointment on what many of them described as unusual and unpatriotic commercial motorcycles (okada) fare increase during Christmas and New Year festivities.

They accused okada operators of frustrating residents’ as well as returnees’ movement within and outside the industrial city because of high okada fare despite the fact that there was no pump price increase of petroleum products during the season.

“It is most unpatriotic for the okada riders to deliberately increase their fares by over two hundred per cent to make things difficult for both the residents and returnees. It’s very unfortunate that our people who talk about self-determination can be that hard-hearted. It means they are not happy that we returned home, ” one of the returnees said.

Investigation revealed that most of the okada riders during the festive period tripled their fares no matter their destination. Some of them said their increase was four hundred per cent to properly exploit the opportunity created by the period. A place that usually ordinarily took you N200 fare became between N600 and N800, in that graduation.

Some of the aggrieved commuters were calling for an okada ban in Nnewi and to allow tricycles, otherwise known as Keke, to replace them.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Reacting, Chairman Motorcycle Transport Union of Nigeria (MTUN), Anambra State branch, Comrade Jude Udegbe, yesterday, absolved members of his union of deliberately hiking transport fare.

He blamed it on the high cost of food items and motorcycle spare parts.

Jude argued that the okada bought things from the same market as others and would not meet up if their fares were not adjusted to swell their pockets.

He wondered why people would blame okada operators alone while traders who caused the increase were left out.

He, however, said it was natural for prices and fares to increase during festivities. He cited Moslems Sala celebrations and other occasions when people celebrate, adding that it would be unfair to okada operators to take the blames alone.