By Christian Agadibe

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Tuesday defected in droves to the Labour Party.

The former PDP members were received by the Labour Party’s Gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Obiora Agbasimalo, during the welcome ceremony which was held at Ezinifite, Nnewi.

The Chairman of the defectors, Chief Alphonsus Ofoke, said their decision to identify with Labour Party is as a result of the sterling attributes of the governorship candidate.

According to him, Agbasimalo is a man who has exhibited a great sense of humility and a clear vision of how to move the state forward.

Receiving the new members, Agbasimalo congratulated them for such bold steps while assuring them that the party is home to all.

“There is no discrimination in the party. We will all work together to win the state for Labour Party and properly position the state as the best to live and do business in Nigeria,” he highlighted.

