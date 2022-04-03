From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Traders in Nnewi, Anambra State, have resolved to shun Monday’s sit-at-home order in obedience to Governor Charles Soludo’s directives.

The chairman, Agboedo Motor Spare Parts Dealers Association, Bro Dennis Ikegwuonu, disclosed this to our correspondent at the weekend in his Nkwo Nnewi office, assuring that the traders would henceforth open for business from Monday April 4.

He says he believes that traders will comply and open their markets on the said date for trading activities.

“We agreed with the governor to open our market on April 4. We are ready; the traders are ready even though we cannot force people to open their stalls and shops.

“The market will remain open, but if after some hours people are not responding, we will close and go home. I will be there with my executive members to see the level of compliance. Of course, we have been opening our markets since the beginning of the sit-at-home order, although traders and customers have not been responding,” he said.

Ikegwuonu disclosed that he had reported to the governor what he described as the rising security challenges in Nnewi particularly cases of kidnapping and other criminal activities.

He said that Governor Soludo had assured that Nnewi’s case would be given an urgent attention.

Recall that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had on commencement of the trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, declared every Monday and days Kanu would appear in court as work-free days. But it earlier announced the suspension of the order, which some other group had continued to enforce.