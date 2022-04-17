From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A philanthropist and the community leader of Okpuno-Nnewi youths receive cash empowerment from philanthropist Egbu Umudim in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Ifeanyi Orizu has released millions of naira to empower youths of his community.

The youths numbering about fifty shared the largess at the weekend through Orizu-Dala Emenike Foundation, an organization set up by Chief Dr Orizu for his philanthropy and other think-home philosophy activities in his community.

Chairman of Okpuno-Egbu community, Evangelist Felix Okonkwo said that the cash empowerment was meant for youths drawn from seven listed kindreds (Umunnas) that make up the community as he assured equitable sharing of the largess.

He told the youths that all they needed was the determination to succeed in life by being dedicated to any legitimately chosen means of livelihood.

Okonkwo reminded them that successful men like Aliko Dangote; Innoson Chukwuma of the Innoson Group; Chika Emenike, the CEO of the Kotec Group; Chika Okafor of the Chicason Group, among other successful business men in Nnewi and elsewhere determined to make it in life.

“Run away from anybody who is fond of giving you drinks without showing you how to make money. Every successful man passes through hard time before he becomes what he is.

“Utilize well and make a wise investment of any money given to you. Be sincere in your business dealings with others, God will help you. Most importantly, give your life to Jesus, ” he advised the youths.

A sister to the benefactor, Princess Uche Chukwu (Nee Orizu) described youths as the engine room of any society. He told the beneficiaries that every human being had one gift or the other deposited in the person which she said only needed development.

“Our Obi (the benefactor) has visions of unity, peace and progress for our community. This empowerment has been planned a long time ago. We should be our brother’s keeper. If God blesses you, be a blessing to others. That’s exactly what our Chief is doing through his foundation.

“When the youths are properly engaged, you get the best out of them. God can use somebody to get the best out of somebody. This is the first official phase of this cash empowerment. He has been doing a lot of empowerment programmes but this is the first cash empowerment done through the foundation.

“My advice to the beneficiaries is proper use of the money given to them no matter how small. Most successful men in Nnewi started with little or nothing. Most of these things are in the heart. If you make proper use of the money, tomorrow you can start helping others, ” she said.

Reacting, Chairman of the youth in Okpuno-Egbu, Mr Okwudili Igboanugo said that the youths were very grateful to Chief Orizu for his kind gesture.

“It is only Obi Okpuno-Egbu that gives empowerment to youths and pays school fees for indigent students in our community. This is not for politics. It’s just helping our youths and nothing is attached to it. We have only one Obi in Okpuno-Egbu, ” the youths Chairman said.

He advised his members to always make judicious use of the empowerment. He urged them to as well endeavour to regularly participate in youth activities in the community.

Others present were Mr John Alutu who represented the benefactor, Chief Dr Orizu; Vice Chairman of the youth association, Chief Okoli Alphonsus; Mr Uchenna Igboanugo; Mr Chris Egbuna who advised the beneficiaries to nurture the money they received and be financially disciplined.