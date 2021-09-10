By Emma Jemegah in Enugu

Amidst lingering rumour of alleged match-fixing levelled against some teams in the group B of Nigeria National League (NNL) at the ongoing Super 8 in Enugu, the management of the second tier league has swiftly move to dispel such.

Rumours emerged yesterday that the NNL is in complicity with a particular team in a bid to favour it for promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) by taking the last game in the group to another venue, off the public glare.

But the NNL, through its media officer, Amar Ignis, in a video statement denounced the allegation as untrue.

Ignis stressed that the NNL had been neutral since the start of the regular season and as well as the Super 8, saying that those purporting the rumours are not only mischievous but trying to blackmail the league body.

“Like we always say, the NNL is the most important league in Nigeria because we’re the chicken that lay the Golden Egg. We want to produce the best teams that will represent us respectably in the NPFL, “he said.

Ignis stated that the plan to play one of the matches at UNEC was to discourage attempt to be seen as favouring a particular team ahead of others.

“The match day three between 3SC vs Ekiti United as well as that between Remo Stars will hold simultaneously in two different venues in the state to avoid any possible sell out, “ the media officer explained.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.