Ekiti United Football Club of Ado-Ekiti on Saturday defeated visiting Calabar Rovers FC 2-1 in a 2020/2021 Nigeria National League (NNL) fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match, a rescheduled fixture, was played at the Kayode Oluyemi Stadium in Ado-Ekiti.

The visiting team, coached by Samson Inuanel, led the game by the end of the first half.

However, Ekiti United FC drew level with a penalty kick, while their second and game winning goal came in the 84th minute of the match.

NAN reports that the match between Ekiti United FC and Calabar Rovers FC was rescheduled due to the recent involvement of Ekiti United FC in an accident.

The accident occurred while their players and officials were returning from their Ikere-Ekiti training ground.

Ayodeji Ayeni, The coach of Ekiti United, expressed his happiness with the match’s result while speaking with newsmen shortly after the game.

“We are happy that we were able to secure the available three points,” he said.