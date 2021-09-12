By Emma Jemegah in Enugu

The Nigeria National League, NNL has fined Bendel Insurance of Benin the sum of one million naira (N1, 000 000.00) following the encroachment and assault of match officials by its supporters in the matchday 2 of the ongoing NNL Super 8 in Enugu.

Supporters of the Insurance assaulted match officials at the end of regulation time in the match against Ekiti United on Friday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Consequently, NNL has directed that Bendel Insurance to pay one million fine within 12 hours and also to fish out the fans that attacked the match officials after the match.

In addition, Bendel Insurance FC is to identify their supporters that played major role in the assault of match officials at the end of the match against Ekiti United FC, failure of which will compel the League to ban all Bendel Insurance FC supporters from entering the stadium in their last group match in the ongoing Super8 competition.

The sanction on Bendel Insurance FC is in line with article 26.1, 26.2, 16.2 and 22.17 of the NNL rule book for bringing the super8 tournament to a disrepute.

NNL strongly noted that the refusal to comply with this directive by Bendel Insurance will attract further sanctions.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.