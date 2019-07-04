Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of Kada City FC of Kaduna has alleged that two Abuja-based football clubs, EFCC FC and NAF Rocket FC are colluding with FCT FA to fix the last group Nigeria National League match slated for Saturday.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer of the lower league side, Ekene Adams further claimed that there was grand plan by the trio to ensure that the two FCT clubs make it to the Super 8 with Road Safety already qualified.

He equally alleged that the three parties had concluded plans to assist NAF Rockets FC to gain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League, appealing to the affected parties to play by the rules and ensure that EFCC play their game honourably without any inducement or favour from any quarter.

Ekene, who further alleged that EFCC FC had openly announced that it has no plans to play in the elite league, claimed that they were ready to give the final league match to NAF Rockets FC, stressing: “Some few elements want to hold the league to ransom in the persons of the FCT FA in conjunction with EFCC FC and the NAF FC.

“The league has come to the last match which will be played this weekend. The NNL has done well for the fixtures and three teams are jostling for the first position that will represent the group at the Super 8, which are EFCC FC, NAF Rocket of Abuja and Kada City of Kaduna.