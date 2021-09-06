From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The 2020/2021 Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 tournaments will take off Tuesday at the main bowl of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu with Gombe United battling El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri in the opening match.

At the draws, which were held in Enugu Monday, the teams were grouped into Southern and Northern conferences.

The Northern conference is made up of, Gombe United, DMD FC of Maiduguri, Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna and El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri.

The Southern Conference includes Bendel Insurance of Benin City, Ekiti United, Remo Stars of Ogun and Shooting Stars FC (3SC) of Ibadan.

The first match will see Gombe United battle El-Kanemi Warriors by 1 pm while Bendel Insurance will face Shooting Stars by 3 pm. DMD will battle Niger Tornadoes by 5 pm while the last match of the day will be between, Ekiti United and Remo Stars by 7 pm.

Four top teams in the tournament will be promoted Nigerian Professional Football League.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.