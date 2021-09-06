By Emma Jemegah

Eight teams will from today start jostling for the four available slots in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) as the Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 begins at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Out of the eight teams, four-Gombe United, El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri, Niger Tornadoes, DMD of Borno are from the northern zone of the country while Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, Ekiti United and Remo Stars are from the Southwest. Bendel Insurance are the only team from the South South while none is from the South East.

And for regional balancing, some football stakeholders in both the South South and South East have formed an alliance to back Insurance for a promotion ticket.

The chairman of Warri Wolves and a former media manager of Rangers of Enugu, Etu Moses and Foster Chime have rallied supporters from their zones to support Bendel Insurance.

According to Moses, with the relegation of Warri Wolves, it’s only natural that people from the zone back the Benin Arsenal for promotion.

“Apart from Rivers United and Akwa United, next season’s NPFL needs another representative and the only alternative is for Bendel Insurance to join the train. All of us in the South South will be supporting Insurance to get one of the tickets,” Moses said.

For Chime, it will only be fair for the people of the South East to support Insurance for promotion. “Edo is very close to the south east and it will only be fair for the South easterners to adopt Bendel Insurance for promotion.”

Meanwhile, the NNL Super 8 draw holds today at the Conference Hall, Autella Hotel, Independence Layout, Enugu.

