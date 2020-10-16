The Head Coach of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) FC, Kabiru Sanni, says the team has been training through videos and online, to keep fit ahead of the 2020/2021 Nigeria National League (NNL) season.

Sanni told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that the COVID-19 pandemic had made them to train online since after the ban on contact sports was imposed in March.

The coach added that he currently has 35 players under his tutelage training across the country.

“My players are in their various homes training ahead of the league season. I do give them different exercises to do every day. They will do it and send me the videos of their training.

“I received the copy of their training by video on WhatsApp. This new method of training has improved their skill.

“I have been sending them different exercises they need to keep fit. We are preparing ahead of the league season, ‘’he said.

Sanni told NAN that the management had been supporting the players with the necessary things needed to survive.

“The players have been receiving their entitlements from the management at the appropriate time.

“We will do well to make the club management proud of us whenever the league commences,’’he said. (NAN)