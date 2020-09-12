For contributing to the rapid development of the Nigerian economy via youth development, the Nigerian National Legacy Awards (NNLA) honored notable Lagos Socialite, construction giant and founder of AG Belori Nigeria Limited , Mr Akeem Ogunbayo.

Ogunbayo who was conferred with the prestigious Awards beat four other nominees to emerge recipient of the award category – Nigerian National Legacy Awards for Innovative Business after undergoing a merit based evaluation process.

Speaking during the presentation, Lead Convener of Emerging Nigeria, facilitators of the NNLA, Honorable Ovie Odubu, noted that the awards was aimed at encouraging individuals to continue to contribute to the rapid development of the Nigeria economy.

According to him, Ogunbayo remains passionate about youth development and service to humanity while adding that his exceptional leadership and humanitarian act earned him several recognition within the industry, community and among peers; thereby maintaining a good image and reputation.

“He made a remarkable impact within his immediate community contributing to the environment and well-being of the people, supporting the less privileged through his annual scholarship awards”, Ovie said.