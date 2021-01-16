Nigerian football league’s second tier, the Nigeria National League (NNL), will begin its 2020/2021 season on Jan. 30.

Ademola Olajire, Director of Media and Communications at Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said the decision on the date was reached at the league’s Annual General Meeting (NNL) held in Abakaliki on Friday.

“The Chairman of the NNL Board and member of NFF’s Executive Committee, Obinna Ogba, and his board members presided over proceedings where the draws for the groupings and fixtures were made in the presence of representatives of the 46 teams involved,” Olajire added.

He disclosed that the league has been grouped into four as usual, with the participating clubs drawn into Northern Conference (A1), Northern Conference (A2), Southern Conference (B1) and Southern Conference (B2).

Following are the groups:

Northern Conference (A1): El-Kanemi Warriors, EFCC FC, NAF FC, Oyah Sports FC, Rarara FC, Sokoto United FC, Aklosendi FC, Gombe United FC, Green Berets FC, Mighty Jets FC, FC Taraba

Northern Conference (A2): Niger Tornadoes FC, Road Safety FC, DMD FC, Malumfashi FC, Kebbi United FC, Yobe Desert Stars, Zamfara United FC, Kogi United FC, ABS FC, Real Stars FC

Southern Conference (B1): Go Round FC, Stores FC, 3SC, Dynamite FC, Delta Force FC, Nilayo FC, Nnewi United FC, Vandrezzer FC, Ekiti United FC, rovers FC, Giant Brillars FC, Akajobi FC

Southern Conference (B2): Bendel Insurance, Joy Cometh FC, Crown FC, J. Atete FC, Apex Krane FC, Remo Stars FC, Ibom Youth FC, FC One Rocket, Godosky FC, Bayelsa United FC, Abia Comets FC, Jossy FC, Gateway FC.

(NAN)