From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian National Merit Award (NNMA) has join forces with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to initiate projects and research programmes that would, expectedly, benefit universities and other tertiary institutions in the country.

Acting Secretary, NNMA, in a statement on Thursday, said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was entered into during a meeting with the Chairman, Governing Board of the NNMA, Prof. Shekarau Aku and his TETFund counterpart, the Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, in Abuja.

Part of the MoU includes the establishment of a state-of-the-art library with high-tech resource to enable Nigerian scholars and researchers work on issues of national and international development.

The organizations also agreed to introduce a policy research group in partnership with public universities or other TETFund benefitting institution as approved by the NNMA.

TETFUND Chief Executive, Prof. Bogoro, in his remarks, assured the members of the Governing Board of the NNMA that the proposal for sponsorship as contained in the MoU has been considered and adequate funds for the proposed projects assured.

In his remarks, NNMA Governing Board Chairman , Prof. Aku, expressed his delight over the new consolidated affiliation between the NNMA and TETFund.

He appreciated the Executive Secretary TETFund for the gesture, and reiterated that, the new alliance would spring forth new wells of innovation as it marks the beginning of a new era for the NNMA.

He noted that, for the first time, the NNMA was venturing beyond merely identifying awardees to liaising with other institutions to bring about changes in research development and technological advancement.

He added that the Act guiding the NNMA permits the Agency to work hand in hand with other institutions, focusing on strategic brainstorming research by the body of laureates and intellectuals on contemporary areas, notably, COVID-19 pandemic and insecurity, which are key areas bedeviling the nation.