Chinelo Obogo

Nnokwa Progress Union (NPU), Lagos branch, has said it is making concerted efforts to give its youths the relevant skills to ensure they are well-equipped to be successful entrepreneurs.

This was made known by Innocent Ezenna, the chairman of NPU, during the 10th edition of the group’s annual Youth Forum, held at the Nnokwa Civic Centre, Ejigbo, Lagos.

He said the town union was moving with the times and was not just focused on promoting Igbo culture but equipping its youths for the challenges of the 21st century by giving them the relevant training to succeed in their careers and businesses.

“We have held this event for the past ten years during the holiday period, to not only engage our youthful indigenes but get them to know more about the town, its people and culture.

“Today is no different, having treated skill acquisition these past two years. The theme, ‘Entreprenuership’ is not just apt, but very much in tune with new trends in the socio-economic growth of a nation. It is our belief that after the event, we will not only be better equipped, but create wealth and become employers of labour,” Ezenna said.

During his speech, the chairman of the NPU’s education committee, Nnamdi Anozie, said: “It is becoming more difficult to get jobs in the country and the appreciation of this fact has set the tone for this programme. We want our kids to be able to stand on their own when they leave school. We want to prepare them for the challenges ahead and to learn to be successful entrepreneurs.”

The chairman of the occasion, Dr. Frank Ezeasuza, expressed joy at the event, saying that it would help put the youths on the right track and give them better ideas on how to run their businesses.

“We want our kids to be very successful in whatever careers they chose for themselves and that is why Nnoka Union organised this programme.

“When God wants to bless a man, he gives the person an idea and when that idea is implemented, the person becomes very successful. What we are focused on is to help our youths to nurture their God-given ideas and help them become successful,” Ezeasuza said.

Renowned author and the lead facilitator, Dr. Ikechukwu Muo, told the participants that the secret for longevity in business is trust and value creation.

He said: “When you create value for others, you make money for yourself. I have followed the lives of 20 successful entrepreneurs and documented their business journey in a book. One business secret that they all have in common is that for you to have success and longevity in business, you have to be trustworthy and reliable. You must trust people and people should trust you.

“You also have to offer the kind pf value that others are not offering and be open to improving your business model. One of the major factors that affect business is government policies and out of all, the businessmen I interviewed, only two of them said they were helped by the government.

“Entrepreneurs should be consistent and not be a jack of all trade and master of none. Focus on one business and ensure that the business succeeds before you think of diversifying. It is this attitude of wanting to do many things at once that cause many businesses to fail.”