From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Liaison Officer/Manager, Abuja Kaduna Train Service, Paschal Nnorli has reassured Nigerians of the corporation’s commitment to the safety of passengers and train along the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS)

While interacting with a group of journalists in Abuja, yesterday, Nnorli stated that NRC’s priority is to ensure safe transportation of all passengers to their destinations.

He stressed that there is no need to be worried as the corporation has increased security operators to monitor the tracts even when the trains are off.

” In train operation, there is nothing like festive period ,every life counts to us, that is why we pay special attention to safety and security.

“We have deployed additional security layers to escort our trains and also monitor the tracts even when there are no trains on the track, so that we can be able to identify any strange activity. There is nothing must to worry about.

“Government of the day is very desirous of giving Nigerians good, effective, efficient, safe, reliable and cost saving services, he said

He therefore, appealed with host communities to forward useful security information to appropriate authorities to enable them function adequately.

