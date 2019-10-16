For four decades, many Nigerians have been waiting for the news given the determination, energy and expense put into the search. The exciting news finally came on Friday, October 11, 2019 that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has struck hydrocarbon deposits in the Kolmani River 11 Well on the Upper Benue Trough, Gongola Basin. In a statement, Mr. Samson Makoji, the Acting Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs division of the corporation said that the discoverywill “attract foreign investment, generate employment and increase government revenue”. Makoji further explained that one of the rigs was drilled to a total depth of 13,701 feet, which led to the discovery of oil and gas in several levels. One of the reservoirs, he said, “started flowing at to the well head at 21:20 hours in which the gas compo- nent was flared to prevent air charge around the rig”.

With a proven crude oil reserves of 36,972 million barrels, 5,675 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves and daily production capacity of 2.53 million barrels per day, Nigeria has never hidden her desire to increase the nation’s reserve base. In fact, President Muhammad Buhari restated this position February 3, 2019 when he flagged off in Bauchi the current exploration effort that has now resulted into a sweet find.

“A key execution priority of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) is ensuring national energy sufficiency and this cannot be achieved through hydrocarbon resources from the conventional basins alone. Therefore, exploration in our frontier basins is a national imperative and a core policy thrust that must be sustained”, the president said at the event.

The nation’s hydrocarbon basins are Niger Delta, Chad, Anambra, Gongola(Benue Trough), Benin, Sokoto and Bida. Over the years, the country had concentrated in the Ni- ger Delta basins for her oil exploration while leaving the other basins largely untapped.