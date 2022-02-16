From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) apologised on Wednesday to Nigerians over the adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), which circulated in several filling stations across the country last week.

The NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari, tendered the apology when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Downstream).

The committee is investigating the circulation of the adulterated PMS, at its attendant effects on the populace.

Kyari, who explained that all the PMS used in the country are imported, said there was no way for the NNPC to know that the toxic petroleum product contained methanol.