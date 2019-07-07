Uche Usim, Abuja

As the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, officially hands over to his successor designate on Monday, he has charged Mr Mele Kolo Kyari to surpass his achievements and take the national oil company to the next level.

Baru gave the charge over the weekend while receiving a delegation from the Borno State Government led by the State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Baru expressed optimism that Kyari as a veteran product of the NNPC system would deploy his experience, expertise and exposure to deliver greater achievements for the Corporation.

The outgoing GMD said that the incoming head played a critical role in delivering the various projects that have reformed the Corporation within a short period, stressing that Kyari was in a vantage position to perform better.

“We came in at a turbulent time when the country was experiencing low production, low staff morale and high rate of pipeline vandalism. However, we worked had as a team and surmounted the challenges and finished strong. I am, therefore, glad that one of our staff with professional competence and experience will be taking over from me”, Baru said.

On his part, Borno Governor Zulum congratulated Kyari on his appointment and expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for finding a Borno native worthy of the honour.

He called on the GMD-designate to discharge his duties to the best of his ability without compromising the national interest.

The Governor used the opportunity to appreciate outgoing GMD Baru for his mentorship and training that prepared Kyari for his new position atop the nation’s largest oil and gas company.

He commended the smooth and unique process of the hand-over, emphasising that the privilege pointed to the integrity of Dr Baru.

Baru, meanwhile, applauded the leadership of the Corporation’s Group Public Affairs Division (GPAD) for efficiently managing resources to build an ultra-modern multi-media studio.

Baru, who gave the commendation over the weekend while commissioning the ultra-modern studio as part of his valedictory activities, described the project as laudable.

He expressed optimism that the studio would make work easy for staff of the Division, as well as enhance the quality of audio visual production and public communication materials.

Baru, accompanied to the studio by members of NNPC top management, including outgoing Chief Operating Officer, Refining, Engr Anibor Kragha; Chief Operating Officer, Ventures, Dr Babatunde Adeniran; and incoming Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Engr Yusuf Usman, was received by all the staff of the group public affairs division.

Speaking earlier while briefing the GMD on the rationale behind the project, NNPC Spokesman Mr Ndu Ughamadu explained that the division was driven by the need to ensure that audio-visual messages from the Corporation were of high quality that meet international standard.

He said the studio, which is equipped with a sound-proof system, would among other things, serve as a place where members of NNPC top management would be interviewed.

Highpoint of the occasion was the commissioning of the studio and recording of the GMD’s valedictory podcast to staff.