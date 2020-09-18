Joe Effiong, Uyo,

For helping to resolve the age-long cost dispute between the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation and Chevron Nigeria Limited leading to the signing of the Escravos Gas to Liquid (EGTL) Agreement in favour of Nigeria, Sen Bassey Akpan has been honoured by a group known as FDN Projects.

The group nomnated Send Akpan representing Akwa Ibom North East, as the Most Outstanding Senator in Nigeria based on his legislative engagements on oil and gas activities in the country.

A statement endorsed by the president of the group, Alexander Ajagbonna, said that its decision to honour Senator Akpan was in recognition of his legislative engagements that have resulted in the transformation of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Akpan, a tanking senator elected on the PDP platform, is the senate committee chairman, petroleum resources (upstream).

The statement said he will be honoured alongside other eminent Nigerians in recognition of their contributions to the development of the nation on October 14 at Transcorp Hilton hotel, Abuja, at the 2020 Democracy Heroes Award ( DHA).

The Democracy Heroes Award is an initiative of FDN Projects, which was launched over seven years ago to, “recognise, honour and celebrate men and women who have contributed to the development of the nation and have manifested leadership style that distinguish them from ordinary citizens and politicians”.

According to the organizers, the recipients are given these awards “in recognition of their courageous actions and exemplary leadership who have used their public offices as a key instrument to better the lives of many.”

Past recipients of the DHA include former Presidents, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

Akpan’s nomination for the award according to the organisers was in recognition of the patriotic and exemplary role he played in resolving the age-long cost dispute between the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation and Chevron Nigeria Limited leading to the signing of the Escravos Gas to Liquid (EGTL) Agreement in favour of Nigeria as well as his pivotal role in sponsoring the Bill to Amend the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract Act D3 LFN 2004, which was passed by the Senate and signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The said that action has saved Nigeria several billions of dollars.

“Also, a Bill to end gas flaring in Nigeria, sponsored by him has received considerable attention in the Senate having passed through the second reading.” The group said.