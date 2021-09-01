The NNPC/ Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture has donated modern medical equipment worth millions of Naira to the Oporoza and Tsekelewu Cottage hospitals in Egbema-Gbaramatu kingdoms as well as the Government hospital in Ogidigben. The Egbema Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation (EGCDF) received the items for the Oporoza and Tsekelewu cottage hospitals while the Itsekiri Regional Development Committee (IRDC) received the ones for the Ogidigben Cottage hospital.

At the handover of the equipment, the Commissioner for Health, Delta State, Dr Ononye Mordi, who was represented by Managing Director, Central Hospital, Warri, Dr Patrick Omu, said the government was happy to always partner with people and corporately-responsible companies like Chevron. He promised that the state would ensure that the equipment are well maintained and used for the healthcare of the target communities.

Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, CNL, explained that the donated equipment and pharmaceutical products are designed to be part of his company’s contributions to help the benefitting communities meet United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) on healthcare. Esimaje Brikinn, who was represented by Happy Apai, Senior Government Affairs Advisor, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, CNL reiterated; “We believe that our business success is tied to the progress and prosperity of the people we collaborate with and the communities where we work. Everywhere we work, we demonstrate ethical, environmentally responsible, safe and respectful business practices. We also contribute to the achievement of the SDGs. As we would say, we are in the business of driving human progress,” he said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.