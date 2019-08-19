Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have vowed to crush pipeline vandals in the country in their collaborative efforts to protect the nation’s economy.

The two organisations made the commitment in Abuja when the Group Managing Director of NNPC Mr Mele Kyari, received the Commandant-General of the Corps, Abdullahi Muhammadu in his office.

Kyari who was represented by the Chief Operating Officer, Downstream, Adeyemi Adetunji, disclosed that the new management was putting in place a performance-based pipeline protection system to enable relevant security stakeholders to live up to their billings.

The GMD noted that the collaboration between the NNPC and NSCDC had gone a long way in ensuring uninterrupted supply and distribution of petroleum products through the pipelines and various depots.

“I want to applaud the NSCDC for contributing their quota towards protection and security of our pipelines. Their efforts have made our pipelines to be available for the transportation of petroleum products from one asset to another petroleum asset,” Kyari averred.

Earlier, the Commandant-General of the Corps, Mr. Muhammadu, represented by Deputy Commandant General, Aminu Abdullahi, said protection and security of NNPC pipelines and oil assets were part of the constitutional responsibilities of the Corps, stressing that NSCDC would continue to do its best to send pipeline vandals out of business.

He noted that the NSCDC would declare a date of the year that would soon be announced as an anti-pipeline vandalism day as part of concerted efforts to create more awareness on the dangers of pipeline vandalism to the national economy.