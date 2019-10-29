The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reiterated it’s commitment to entrench Downstream competitiveness using innovation and information technology

The Chief Operating Officer Downstream, Mr Adeyemi Adetunji, made this assertion while declaring open the 13th Oil Trading and Logistics Expo taking place in Lagos.

Adetunji who was represented by the Managing Director Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Mr Bala Wunti, stated that emerging market trends towards a digitised and automated world necessitate a rapid shift in focus for all Downstream players.

According to the COO, “Old approaches of driving cost efficiency and safety are pretty much exhausted, hence in line with the Corporation’s TAPE Agenda, NNPC is aggressively working on digitising its downstream operations

Mr Adetunji further stated that the emerging value models revolve around the confluence of hydrocarbon and data economies hence all hands must be on deck to fully digitalise the nation’s Downstream sector.