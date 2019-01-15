Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Tuesday said total revenues generated from the sales of white products for the period October 2017 to October 2018 stands at ₦2.684 trillion, while petrol contributed about 88.32 per cent of the total sales value of ₦2.371 trillion.

This is as the national oil company raised the alarm over increasing incidents of pipeline vandalism across the country, saying in October last year, its pipeline network suffered a 42.9 per cent increase in the incidents of vandalism compared to the previous month in the year.

The disclosures were contained in the NNPC monthly report, which also stated that Nigeria earned $640.35million from the export of crude oil and gas for the month of October, 2018.

The report said the total export receipt of $640.35 million recorded in October 2018 was higher than the $527.70 million logged in September 2018, expatiating that the receipt showed $450.44million accrued from crude oil sale with gas and miscellaneous receipts standing at $173.92 million and $15.99 million respectively.

In the downstream sector, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a downstream subsidiary of NNPC, posted a receipt of ₦231.33billion from sales of white products in the month of October 2018 compared with ₦150.25 billion sold in of September 2018.

Giving a breakdown of the incidents of breaches in its infrastructure, NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in a release today in Abuja, said the corporation recorded 219 pipeline vandalised points in the month under review, compared to 125 incidents it suffered in September of the same year.

Ughamadu said the findings that were captured in the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report for October 2018 revealed that among the breaches, four vandalised pipeline points failed to be welded and one point was ruptured.

The report stated that cases of vandalism of pipeline facilities were high along Ibadan-Ilorin and Aba-Enugu axis, accounting for 81 (40%) and 39 (18%) vandalised points respectively.

He noted that despite the challenge posed by pipeline vandalism, the NNPC kept an eye on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) stock level to ensure zero-fuel queue across the nation.

To ensure continuous increase of PMS supply and effective distribution across the country, a total of 1.66 billion litres of petrol, translating to 55.50milion liters/day, were supplied for the month under review.

The report noted that out of the 1,066.88 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) of gas supplied to the domestic market in October 2018, about 627.33mmscfd of gas representing 58.81 per cent was supplied to gas-fired power plants to generate an average power of about 2,349MW compared with the September 2018, where an average of 615mmscfd was supplied to generate 2,303MW.

The balance of 439.35mmscfd or 41.19 per cent was supplied to other industries.

Similarly, for the period of October 2017 to October 2018 an average of 1,188.58mmscfd of gas was supplied to the domestic market, comprising of an average of 744.06mmscfd or (62.60 per cent) as gas supply to the power plants and 444.52mmscfd or (37.40 per cent) as gas supply to industries.

About 3,096.18 mmscfd or 89.58 per cent of the export gas was sent to Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) Bonny.

The October, 2018 NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report is the 39th in the series.