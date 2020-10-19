Adewale Sanyaolu

The Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has lauded Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited for completing its 5,000 barrels per day (bpd) modular refinery in Ibigwe, Imo State. The NNPC bosswho was represented by Yusuf Usman, Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, during a pre-commissioning visit to the plant, said that the modular refinery which was part of Nigeria’s push towards energy sufficiency reinforces the Federal Government’s agenda of increasing local refining capacity, enhancing value addition to the hydrocarbon resources and employment generation.

“It is a landmark achievement and it shows that we can actually refine our crude oil in-country”, he said.

Kyari assured that the NNPC and other key stakeholders will collaborate with relevant entities to provide Waltersmith with all the necessary support it needs to operate and achieve its growth plans for the refinery.

“We will work closely with Waltersmith to ensure that it gets enough crude feedstock it needs to operate seamlessly. We are also looking forward to the Phase 2 of the project when the refinery will start producing premium motor spirit (PMS) which we largely need in this country”, Kyari said.

The 5,000bpd modular refinery is scheduled for official commissioning on October 26, 2020, with products truck-out beginning immediately, having concluded off-take arrangements with select firms.

“We will be producing 271 million liters of petroleum products to meet some of the requirement of South Eastern market”, Abdulrasaq Isah, Chairman of Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited said.

Isah said that Waltersmith decided to embark on the modular refinery project as a strategy to address incessant pipeline vandalism and theft of its crude oil products.

“As we began to work on the modular refinery project, we started to see the economic value and impact on Nigeria. The project will also ensure import substitution, energy security for the nation, lower of the company’s operating cost and create lots of jobs”, Isah revealed.

He outlined the company growth plans, “part of which is to significantly expand the refinery’s production capacity to 50,000 barrels of crude oil per day”.