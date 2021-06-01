From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of Nigeria Reforms Support Forum (NESF) has alleged that some top management staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) are eyeing and lobbying for the position of the Group Managing Director (GMD) barely three years after the current GMD, Mallam Mele Kyari was appointed.

A statement jointly signed by the Chairman , Alhaji Bello Jibril, and the

Secretary of the Forum, Lucy Mamza, it advised such ambitious lobbyists to stop eyeing a position that is not vacant, instead they should focus on the tasks assigned to them by the Corporation.

The statement pointed out that when Kyari assumed office in 2019, he promised to reposition the industry for optimal productivity that would enhance positive benefits for the country, adding that he has so far surmounted the challenges and delivered on his 5-point agenda. The group said it was not in doubt that Kyari’s efforts through transparency, accountability and performance have yielded the desired results and propelled the Corporation’s productivity as never before in the history of the NNPC as an oil conglomerate.

“Despite all these remarkable successes recorded by Mele Kyari as the helmsman at the Corporation, some top management staff within and outside of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) are said to be lobbying for the position of the Group Managing Director, instead of focusing on the tasks assigned to them by the corporation. “At this time of repositioning the NNPC, all hands must be on deck in order to achieve the set objectives of transparency, accountability and performance excellence for the benefit of the country and her citizens. For the sake of continuity, we implore the Presidency to allow Mele Kyari to continue to hold sway in the affairs of the NNPC, so as to attain the noble objectives he has set for himself that can better the lot of us.

“It is not in doubt that Mele Kyari’s efforts through transparency, accountability and performance excellence has yielded the desired results, thereby, propelled the Corporation’s productivity as never before in the history of the NNPC as an oil conglomerate. “His teamwork template has beefed up the entire workforce that craved and oiled the performance indices beyond expectations to the bewilderment of even the skeptics. “In a nutshell, his avowed mindset to reposition the national oil company by transforming it into one of the best in Africa is glaringly manifesting in the seamless petroleum products availability to all Nigerians at every nook and cranny in the country. “From the on-set, at the handing over ceremony from Dr Maikanti Baru to his humble self, Kyari envisaged that reforms in NNPC would be anchored on five pillars of Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE) agenda. “Kyari’s appointment as a GMD of the NNPC was a call to service which required that in the discharge of his duties, he would be transparent and accountable. “Keeping to his words, the management team under Kyari’s watch introduced new business models in all its Strategic Business Units (SBUs) and Corporate Service Units (CSUs). This is to ensure the commercial viability of the Corporation in order to remain competitive in the global oil and gas industry. “The Business models that were considered by the new management include: New business models and organizational structures for all the SBUs and CSUs such as, NNPC Retail Ltd, Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and others. These initiatives are meant to capitalize and create profit-oriented SBUs; implement Enterprise content management (ECM); and implement performance management based on commercial orientation. “Other remarkable successes recorded by the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, include focusing on entrenching accountability and transparency, rebuilding NNPC’s financial position, implementing NPDC growth strategy, monetizing gas resources for national economic growth and development, revamping critical facilities and infrastructure as well as promoting capacity building, empowerment and staff welfare. “The Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) Rehabilitation Project has commenced with the full commitment of delivering the plant for maximum production, with a targeted minimum of 90% capacity utilization when completed. “The Re-opening of OML 25 flow station after two years of inactivity as a result of issues between the host community/Belema Oil and Shell Petroleum Development Company. Others also include Construction of $2.8billion Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano(AKK) 614km long Gas pipeline project. “Signing of novation agreement with Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), to formalise the transfer of OMLs 60, 61 and 63 to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC). “The execution of a funding, technical services agreement and alternative financing deal worth 3.15 billion dollars OML 13 and 876 million dollars OML 65. “Signing of 2.5 billion dollars prepayment agreement with Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), for upstream gas supply for trains 1-6 and the Finalisation of the 2018 audit of the NNPC Group and improved engagement with key stakeholders, notably, the National Assembly”.

“Mallam Mele Kyari was appointed the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in July 2019. He graduated from the University of Maiduguri with Bachelor of Science Degree (Bsc) in Geology and Earth Science in 1987.

“Thereafter, he worked with the Department of Geological Survey of Nigeria as a Field Geologist.