AS local airlines groan over persistent scarcity of aviation fuel (Jet A1), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday debunked stories of product shortages, claiming it has over 80 million litres warehoused in storage facilities nationwide.

According to the Corporation, the jet A1 in store can last for 37 days, advis- ing the airlines not to panic.

A press statement by its spokesman, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, said the assurance became necessary to douse rumours in certain quarters that there was shortage of aviation fuel in the country.

It added that more cargoes of the product were imported within the period to meet local demand.

“NNPC, therefore, enjoins airline operators and other consumers of the product to discountenance rumours and go about their businesses without fear or distraction”, the statement noted.

Ughamadu urged marketers and other players in the sub-sector to desist from any action that could impede supply and distribution of the product, stressing that the Corporation would do everything within its powers to sustain seamless supply of petroleum products nationwide.