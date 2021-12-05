The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, started another busy week with its Group managing Director (GMD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Malam Mele Kyari harping on the importance of technology and innovation to the survival of contemporary business organisations.

Speaking at a retreat organised by the Company’s Research, Technology and Innovation (RTI) Division in Abuja, Kyari noted that the survival of NNPC as a limited liability company would depend majorly on the innovative ability of the work force.

He therefore tasked NNPC staff on the need to generate new ideas that would align the company with the present-day realities in the petroleum industry.

He reiterated the need to develop a culture of innovation, where people are allowed to make propositions, improve on processes and speak out freely, adding that there is no way that a culture of innovation can be entrenched without leaning towards technology.

Also speaking at the event, the Group Executive Director, Ventures and Business Development, Dr Billy Okoye said that the NNPC was looking forward to RTI to chart a new course for the growth of the NNPC business in tandem with the global reality.

He said that the retreat would provide an insightful perspective that would shape the evolution of the NNPC Limited into a company that Nigerians would be proud of.

On her part, the Chief Innovation officer, Mrs Betty Ugona urged participants to focus on the key priorities of energy transition with particular focus on NNPC’s business sustainability.

She said the new NNPC with the backing of the PIA is focused on innovation towards the demonstration of extended energy forms away from the fossil fuels via technology that have the potentials to out perform the current market leaders.

The chief innovation Officer noted that innovation was the watchword in every corridor of today’s business, while expressing delight that the NNPC through the RTI was not going to be left behind.

The event also had in attendance, the Group General Manager, NNPC Leadership Academy, Mrs Ada Oyetunji.

