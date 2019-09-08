Uche Usim, Abuja

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari, has charged staff of the national oil company to deploy pragmatic solutions to grow the Corporation.

Kyari gave the charge at the graduation and send forth ceremony of Batch 085 of the Corporation’s Chief Officers Management Development Programme (COMDP) in Abuja over the weekend.

The COMDP is a programme organised by the NNPC for senior personnel transiting to the managerial cadre.

Kyari, visibly impressed by the excellent performance of the participants, said that the NNPC was undergoing a transformation geared towards making it to live up to its responsibilities as a national oil company, urging staff to support his management as it delivers on the Corporation’s agenda.

He stated that the Corporation under his watch would focus on Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE), saying that the road may be rough but his management was determined to take the nation’s Oil and Gas Industry to the greater heights.

Kyari noted that the NNPC was endowed with the best crop of workers that any establishment in the country can boast of, stressing that with its rich human resource base, the Corporation would be transformed into a global company of choice and excellence.

Earlier in her remarks, NNPC’s Group General Manager, Group Human Resources, Mrs Ladipo Oyeyemi, represented by Mr John Ogbe, congratulated the graduands and urged them to use the knowledge they have acquired for the good of the Corporation.

The course president, Joseph Onakoya, pledged the support of his fellow graduands to management, noting that they have been fully primed to support management in realising its targets.

The highpoint of the graduation ceremony was the presentation of awards to Mallam Kyari by the 50 participants in the third batch for the year, and the cutting of the course 085 graduation cake.